Authorities investigating fatal crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred Sunday at 2 a.m. on Route 122, just north of Forbes Mill Road.

Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was heading south of Route 122 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The driver, Laura English, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police say.

She was transported to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died, according to police.

Virginia State Police says the crash remains under investigation.