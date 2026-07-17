Fire coverage gap along Route 122 raises response time concerns

BEDFORD CO., Va. – As development expands along the Route 122 corridor in Bedford County, fire officials are sounding the alarm about a critical gap in emergency response coverage. The way mutual aid currently operates could leave some of those fast-growing neighborhoods waiting longer for help — and in emergencies, every second counts.

Fire coverage struggles to keep up with growth

Right now, emergency crews within the county do assist one another. But when a call comes in near the county line, the closest fire truck isn’t always dispatched automatically. Cross-county help often has to be formally requested first — and that process takes time.

Moneta’s fire department, for example, may not even receive an alert until another agency asks for assistance — potentially adding critical minutes to a response.

“Make sure that you clean your chimneys, especially in the summertime, when it’s something that you might not think about, and make sure your smoke detectors are actually working,” one area resident said.

High-density areas along Route 122 face heightened risk

Certain areas carry even greater risk. Bridgewater Plaza and the Route 122 corridor — where businesses, apartments and older homes sit in close proximity — are among the most vulnerable.

“If you look at NFPA standards, some of those occupancies could require as many as 48 people or more,” one fire official said.

What automatic aid means — and why it matters

Automatic aid is straightforward in concept: send the closest crew immediately, with no extra phone calls and no waiting for a formal request. Officials suggest that residents and business owners along the Route 122 corridor ask whether cross-county automatic aid is in place — and if not, what it would take to make it happen.