Danville cooling center works to expand services amid increased demand

Danville City Manager Ken Larking has proposed a $379.3 million budget for the next fiscal year to the city council, a 9 percent increase over the current budget.

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville shelter and counseling center is expanding its facilities through a $250,000 renovation project aimed at improving services for people experiencing homelessness as demand continues to grow.

The Temporary Relief and Counseling Center, operated by Redemption Center Church, plans to add shower facilities for men and women and expand its kitchen into a commercial-grade space.

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Executive Director Pastor Willis Ferrell said the new shower facilities will provide more than basic hygiene for guests staying overnight during the winter warming shelter season.

“Shower may seem like a small thing to many of us, but for someone experiencing homelessness, it can restore dignity as well as confidence,” Ferrell said.

The center also plans to enlarge its kitchen to increase its capacity to prepare meals for the growing number of people seeking assistance, particularly during periods of extreme heat.

“It will strengthen our ability to partner with churches, civic organizations, businesses and volunteers to meet the growing community needs,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell said he has seen the number of people using the center increase week by week as more residents seek relief from high temperatures and other hardships.

Former shelter resident and current volunteer Jammie Peatross said the center helped him rebuild his life by providing shelter, meals and stability while he worked toward permanent housing.

“They gave us a place to live and fed us good, made sure we were comfortable and safe,” Peatross said. “So, I got a job — not only a job but a very good job — and was able to get a house as well. This was my foundation while I was here to get myself together mentally.”

Peatross said the support he received also helped him overcome depression and anxiety.

“If I didn’t have the Redemption Center Church, I don’t think that I would be standing here in this frame of mind speaking with you because I felt like the depression and anxiety would have overcame me,” he said.

Ferrell said stories like Peatross’ motivated him to open the church and shelter in 2019 and continue expanding its services.

“I believe our community has always had a generous heart,” Ferrell said. “If each of us does what we can together, we can create a place where every person who walks through our doors knows they are of value, they’re loved and that they are never forgotten.”

Construction is expected to be completed in time for the center to open the new facilities in November, when its winter warming shelter begins operating. The fundraiser is being held through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region. Donation information can be found on their website.