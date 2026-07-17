Free laundry, detergent and community resources offered July 21 in Pembroke

Pembroke – The Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District- Giles County Health Department is hosting a free community event offering laundry services, detergent and resource information later this month in Giles County.

The event, called “Suds & Support,” is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, from noon to 3 p.m. at Cascade Laundromat in Pembroke, according to a flyer shared by the New River Health District’s Giles County Health Department.

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Along with free laundry and detergent, the event is set to include community resource information from participating organizations, including the Giles Health & Family Center, Pearisburg Library, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley and the 512 Food Pantry, among others listed on the flyer.

People with questions can text 540-824-2538, organizers said. Transportation help is also available; organizers say anyone needing a ride can call 540-921-3024 to reserve a free ride to the event.