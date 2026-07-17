Emma’s Island: SML boat accident inspires kindness movement

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – A routine day on Smith Mountain Lake turned into something unexpected for a young girl named Emma and her mother — and what happened next has inspired an entire community.

Emma and her mom found themselves stranded on a small shoal after their boat ran aground. Several boats passed without stopping. Then one didn’t.

“The boat came up... there were like five men that jumped out and swam over and started to help,” Emma said.

The group of rescuers didn’t just pull the boat free. They transformed what could have been a frightening memory into something far more meaningful.

“They helped to turn what could have been one of the most traumatic experiences of her childhood. They turned it into a magical adventure for her. And that was — that was amazing,” Emma’s mother said.

One of the rescuers suggested the tiny patch of land deserved a name. That’s how Emma’s Island was born.

A Facebook post that became a movement

The family turned to Facebook in hopes of tracking down the men who helped them, creating the “Emma’s Island SML” page and asking followers to share short, uplifting stories about strangers who stepped up. The response was overwhelming — hundreds of comments poured in from people sharing their own acts of kindness.

“If we look for kindness, that’s what we’ll see. And the more we see it, the more we will be it,” Emma’s mother said.

What’s next for Emma’s Island

The family says they are now in talks with local officials about installing a permanent shoal marker at the site. They are also exploring the possibility of a small floating dock so visitors can stop safely — and reflect on the story behind the name.

For Emma, the island will always mark the day strangers chose to stop. Her family hopes it becomes a reminder for everyone else to do the same — not just on Smith Mountain Lake, but every day.