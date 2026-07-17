American Humane Society lists ways to protect pets from wildfire smoke

As smoke from the Canadian wildfires spreads across the United States, including here in our region, the American Humane Society is urging pet owners to take precautions to protect their pets.

“Like us, our beloved pets are deeply affected by poor air quality, and they rely on us to recognize when something isn’t right,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane Society. “If your pet shows signs of distress, such as watery eyes, difficulty breathing, coughing, or wheezing, contact your veterinarian right away. Taking swift action can make all the difference in protecting their health and well-being.”

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American Humane Society shared the following veterinarian-approved advice to help protect your pets from smoke: