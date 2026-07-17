Lynchburg Water Resources responds to drought warning

On Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., the Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, located at 900 Church Street, to discuss a proposed increase in real property taxes.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Department of Water Resources announced Friday that it was encouraging residents and businesses to be good stewards of its water resources and to use water wisely.

Officials said that Lynchburg is under a drought warning, while some neighboring counties such as Bedford and Campbell Counties are under drought emergencies.

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Officials said that Lynchburg is fortunate to have two excellent sources of water, the Pedlar Reservoir and the James River. Water Resources is currently following the drought response plan protocol, which at this time does not require any water restrictions.

Officials said they will continue to monitor information from Virginia’s Drought Monitoring Task Force, the water quality and quantity of the Pedlar Reservoir and the James River, and any declared drought emergencies from the state and adjust plans accordingly.

For residents who wish to voluntarily conserve water, water-saving tips can be found here.

Additional information on the current drought status is available on DEQ’s Drought webpage and Drought Dashboard.