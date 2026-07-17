Healthwatch: Virginia reports rise in cyclosporiasis cases, urges everyday food safety

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia health officials are keeping a close watch on a rising number of intestinal parasite cases this summer, even as they say the state is not currently experiencing an outbreak.

As of July 4, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 37 cyclosporiasis cases — more than double the five-year average for cases reported year to date. Officials say the spike, while notable, is consistent with the illness’s seasonal pattern.

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Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which is typically spread through the consumption of contaminated food or water. Case counts in Virginia tend to rise in spring and summer, and VDH says additional cases are expected in the weeks ahead.

The department reported 116 cyclosporiasis cases in all of 2025 and 191 cases in 2024.

VDH begins weekly reporting

To keep the public informed, VDH will begin posting weekly case counts on its Cyclosporiasis webpage starting the week of July 20, 2026. The department also issued a Clinician Letter on July 17 with additional guidance for healthcare providers.

How VDH investigates cases

When VDH receives a report of a potential cyclosporiasis case, local health department staff interview the ill person to gather details about when they became sick, their travel history, events attended, restaurants or grocery stores visited, and what foods they ate before getting sick.

That information is then reviewed for commonalities among cases — a process that allows investigators to detect outbreaks or identify specific foods that may warrant further investigation. VDH also coordinates with state and federal partners throughout the process.

Taco Bell lettuce linked to multistate cases

On July 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia has been identified as a likely exposure source. Consumers should avoid eating shredded iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell locations in those states.

⚠️ FACT TO VERIFY: Confirm the CDC/FDA announcement date of July 16 and that the identified states are Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. Confirm shredded iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell is the listed likely source — not a confirmed source.

What Virginians can do

Health officials say protective steps are straightforward and should be practiced year-round. State Health Commissioner Dr. Cameron Webb emphasized that prevention starts in the kitchen.

“While we continue to monitor cyclosporiasis cases across Virginia, the recommended steps to reduce risk should be part of our everyday food handling practices,” Webb said. “Practicing good hand hygiene and thoroughly washing all fresh produce under running water before eating or cooking are fundamental food safety habits that can help keep you and your families safe year-round.”

VDH recommends the following steps to reduce the risk of cyclosporiasis: