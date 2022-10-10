Budweiser Clydesdales herd grows by two, a filly and a colt

BOONVILLE, Mo. – Two baby Clydesdales made their way into the world on Monday.
Monday afternoon, Warm Springs Ranch announced that the Budweiser Clydesdale herd has grown by two babies, a filly and a colt.
Warm Springs Ranch is the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales that rests on 300-plus acres in Missouri, according to their website.
More than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions live at the Warm Springs Ranch, their website said.
You can see the newest additions to their Clydesdale family below.
🚨 BABY ALERT 🚨— Warm Springs Ranch (@WarmSpringRanch) October 6, 2022
The herd has officially grown by 2 members! That's right, we've got double trouble at the Ranch!
Meet our newest filly and colt on your next tour! Book yours today at https://t.co/dqMBN5uiyx pic.twitter.com/BJcrRBd1UB