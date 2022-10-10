Budweiser Clydesdales herd grows by two, a filly and a colt

(Jeff Roberson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around Busch Stadium as part of the opening day festivities before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BOONVILLE, Mo. – Two baby Clydesdales made their way into the world on Monday.

Monday afternoon, Warm Springs Ranch announced that the Budweiser Clydesdale herd has grown by two babies, a filly and a colt.

Warm Springs Ranch is the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales that rests on 300-plus acres in Missouri, according to their website.

More than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions live at the Warm Springs Ranch, their website said.

You can see the newest additions to their Clydesdale family below.