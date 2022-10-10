Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said.

When they arrived, authorities said they found three victims and a man at the scene, who was immediately taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was identified as 32-year-old Andrew Karnes, who they say is related to the three victims.

The three victims were transported to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, and one was later lifted to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said that Karnes has been charged with three counts of malicious wounding and is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Authorities believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and said they believe there is no further threat to the public.