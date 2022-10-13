Behavioral problems at Radford City Schools prompts letter from superintendent

Radford City schools are hoping to turn some students behavioral problems into a learning experience for the district.

Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.

Graham said the majority of their student body typically behaves and respects the rules, but recently, there have been some instances of defiance and behavior disruptions to learning.

“Basically the message is let’s get back to teaching and learning and we can’t do that when we are dealing with behaviors or challenges that are interrupting the instructional day,” said Graham.

Graham said to help with behavioral issues and provide emotional support for students, the district has hired additional staff.