Eggo launches new eggnog liqueur for the holidays

Kellogg's all new Eggo Nog Liqueur for ages 21+

The iconic waffle brand is trying its hand at something a little different.

Eggo partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to create the Eggo Nog Appalachain Sippin’ Cream liqueur for the holidays, according to Sugarlands.

The Eggo-inspired liqueur is said to pair perfectly with Eggo waffles – a gift that grownups can enjoy during the holiday season.

The product features churned cream, rum, cinnamon, and nutmeg flavors, and will only be available for a limited time.

Sugarlands said it’s sold in 750-milliliter jars and is 40-proof, 20% alc/vol.

You can learn more and if the product is available near you by visiting Sugarlands’ website.