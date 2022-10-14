60º

Eggo launches new eggnog liqueur for the holidays

The Eggo Nog Appalachain Sippin’ Cream features churned cream, rum, cinnamon, and nutmeg flavors

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

The iconic waffle brand is trying its hand at something a little different.

Eggo partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to create the Eggo Nog Appalachain Sippin’ Cream liqueur for the holidays, according to Sugarlands.

The Eggo-inspired liqueur is said to pair perfectly with Eggo waffles – a gift that grownups can enjoy during the holiday season.

The product features churned cream, rum, cinnamon, and nutmeg flavors, and will only be available for a limited time.

Sugarlands said it’s sold in 750-milliliter jars and is 40-proof, 20% alc/vol.

You can learn more and if the product is available near you by visiting Sugarlands’ website.

