Busch announces ‘Dog Brew’ beverage for your furry friends

The company said the brew is made with only pork bone broth, water, vegetables, herbs and spices

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

(Busch)

Go ahead and crack a cold one for your furry friend – and don’t worry, it doesn’t contain any alcohol.

Busch has announced their non-alcoholic beverage for dogs called “Dog Brew.”

The brew is made with only pork bone broth, water, vegetables, herbs, and spices, Busch said. More specifically, Bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, ginger, and water.

According to Busch, their new brew packs a nutritious punch and is good for dogs that struggle to eat solid food.

If you want to grab a pack, you can do so online here. Busch said the product will only be sold over e-commerce but will ship to all states in the U.S.

