Busch announces ‘Dog Brew’ beverage for your furry friends

Go ahead and crack a cold one for your furry friend – and don’t worry, it doesn’t contain any alcohol.

Busch has announced their non-alcoholic beverage for dogs called “Dog Brew.”

The brew is made with only pork bone broth, water, vegetables, herbs, and spices, Busch said. More specifically, Bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, ginger, and water.

According to Busch, their new brew packs a nutritious punch and is good for dogs that struggle to eat solid food.

If you want to grab a pack, you can do so online here. Busch said the product will only be sold over e-commerce but will ship to all states in the U.S.