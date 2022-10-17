‘Stand Down’ event in Salem helps veterans

SALEM, Va. – Several organizations came together to make a difference for those who served our country during the Annual Stand Down event.

The Annual Stand Down event is held to give veterans that are struggling what they need to get back up on their feet.

On Monday at the Salem Civic Center, volunteers provided food, clothing, and health screenings, along with resources for employment.

“Housing first does work, and that way when they’re suffering from things like mental illness, unemployment, substance use, then once they get into housing they’re ready to work towards these goals, and that’s what we want to see happen,” Tanyia Jones, Healthcare for Homeless Vets Coordinator said.

10 News is told they’ve seen a 60% drop in veterans experiencing homelessness since the program started back in 2012.