57º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

‘Stand Down’ event in Salem helps veterans

The event provides resources to veterans experiencing homelessness

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Veterans, Community, Salem
Local organizations provided food, clothing and health screenings

SALEM, Va. – Several organizations came together to make a difference for those who served our country during the Annual Stand Down event.

The Annual Stand Down event is held to give veterans that are struggling what they need to get back up on their feet.

On Monday at the Salem Civic Center, volunteers provided food, clothing, and health screenings, along with resources for employment.

“Housing first does work, and that way when they’re suffering from things like mental illness, unemployment, substance use, then once they get into housing they’re ready to work towards these goals, and that’s what we want to see happen,” Tanyia Jones, Healthcare for Homeless Vets Coordinator said.

10 News is told they’ve seen a 60% drop in veterans experiencing homelessness since the program started back in 2012.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email