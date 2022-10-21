Honor Flight pays tribute to veterans

Fifteen veterans are on the way to visit war memorials in Washington D.C. this weekend thanks to the Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight.

BEDFORD, Va. – 15 veterans are on their way to visit war memorials in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The Honor Flight is a completely free trip to honor the men and women for their service. It left from the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford Friday morning.

Among the 15 men and women, one is a WWII veteran, two are Korean War veterans, 11 are Vietnam veterans and one is an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran.

The free trip is a first for Delbert Garrison, who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

“It’s hard to put in words because it’s so emotional. It’s like healing because it’s recognition that we never got before,” said Garrison.

The group is slated to return after visiting Washington D.C. on Sunday.