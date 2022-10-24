Law enforcement agencies announce nominations for ‘Aftermath K9 Grant’

You can vote now at Aftermath.com/K9-Grant

Four local law enforcement agencies have K9 units competing for the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced their nominations on social media and asked for the community to get involved.

According to the grant website, Montgomery County also has K9 units nominated.

$15,000 in K9 grants are up for grabs, the website said. You can vote once every 24 hours per device here. Voting closes on Oct. 31.