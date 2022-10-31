Avoid sticky candy to trick cavities this Halloween

A local dental hygienist told us that acidic, sticky or hard candy can be tricky

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is here and many families are celebrating with trick or treating, but just how can kids keep those pearly whites healthy after eating candy?

Acidic, hard, or sticky candy can cling to teeth longer, but if you keep up with oral hygiene and regularly go to the dentist, your kids’ teeth should be fine, a dental hygienist at Hunting Hills Family Dentistry in Roanoke said.

“As long as you’re brushing and flossing, maybe using an ACT fluoride rinse, something that’s anti-cavity, those are great to help combat the sugars on the teeth,” said Anne Cokendolpher, a registered dental hygienist at Hunting Hills Family Dentistry

Cokendolpher added that all in all, candy is okay in moderation.

We all know that the sugar in candy can cause cavities, but beware – sugar-free candy can also cause cavities.