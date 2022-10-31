58º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

You’ve ghost to be kidding me with these pics: See these 10 amazing Halloween Pin It pictures 👻 🎃

Brooke Van Beuren, WSLS 10 Intern

Tags: Pin It, Halloween
We are loving everyone’s Halloween Pin It submissions this year! Thank you to everyone who has sent in their spooktacular photos. (WSLS 10)

We are loving everyone’s Halloween Pin It submissions this year! Thank you to everyone who has sent in their spooktacular photos.

Here are the top 10 pictures we’ve gotten so far:

Day of the Dead

Jenalyn

Happy Halloween from our family🎃

0 s
0
Roanoke

This doggie wishes you a Happy Halloweenie 🐾

Char

Welp here she is again... she made me do it again... post it Mom...OK... so Violet has to have 2 pics for her favorite wake up team ... she says Giddy UP!!

0 s
0
Daleville

Family’s first Halloween together ☺️

Tasha Brown

Nightmare before Christmas families first Halloween together. (Mom)Maria, Sally, baby Sally, Alaïa, and Jack, Julian Threat (dad)

0 s
0
Radford

It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus🧹

Tb3
0 s
0
Amherst

Costume party 🎉

Sarah Craddock
0 s
0
Montvale

Big hugs for Mugsy ⚾

IVRN

Layman farms trick or treat

0 s
0
Roanoke

Layman Farms fun 🎃

SUSIE GODSEY

Briggs and Brooklyn Godsey

0 s
0
Roanoke

The Addams family moved to Southwest VA?! 😮

kfwilliams

Remington Shell as Wednesday

0 s
0
Roanoke

Casting its puppy eye spell🥺🪄

Kim Branscome

Happy Howloween!

0 s
0
Roanoke

Winifred is back after 300 years 👻

HeatherLJones

Heather Jones as Winifred Sanderson off Hocus Pocus

0 s
0
Roanoke

But Halloween isn’t over yet! Keep on submitting your boo-tiful pictures via Pin It.

For more information on how Pin It works, check out this article.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.