YMCA at Virginia Tech hosts celebration to honor, support veterans

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Supporting and honoring local veterans – that was the goal of a special celebration in Blacksburg.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech hosted a mobile vet center on Friday.

Local service members go the chance to learn about programs in the area while enjoying a hot meal and connecting with the school’s corps of cadets.

Organizers said they were honored to be one of the 75 locations nationwide to host this kind of event.

“We’re delighted to be able to have the opportunity to offer this resource to the veterans in the area,” Laureen Blakemore, YMCA at Virginia Tech Community Engagement Director. “It just feels really good, the cadets tell me they are always encouraged to kinda connect with those who served before them.”

We’re told veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan are also twice as likely to be food insecure.