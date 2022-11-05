72º

Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Christiansburg secured their 7th win of the season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Cougars made the trek to face the Blue Demons on Friday night.

It was a hard-fought game by both teams, but only one would win.

Pulaski County certainly didn’t go quietly. Christiansburg took the win, 34-31.

