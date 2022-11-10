FBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with two Roanoke bank robberies

FBI looking for man they think is responsible for two Roanoke bank robberies that happened in October (Credit: FBI)

ROANOKE, Va. – The FBI is looking for the man they say is responsible for two Roanoke bank robberies that happened in October.

On Oct. 26, authorities said the subject went to the Truist Bank on Melrose Avenue and demanded money from the teller. We’re told he was armed during the incident.

The man put the money into a light-blue drawstring bag and left on foot, according to the FBI.

Days later, on Oct. 28, the FBI said they believe the same man went into the Truist Bank on McClanahan Street and demanded money from a staff member. He placed the money into a purple bag before leaving on foot. They did not say if he was armed during this incident.

During the first robbery, the man was wearing an orange beanie, thin-framed glasses, a mask, a black bomber-style jacket over a dark-green hoodie, black shoes, and black, grey and white sweatpants with an “ECKO” logo, according to the authorities.

The FBI said on Oct. 28, the man was wearing a tan colored beanie, glasses, a mask, a black zippered jacket over a gray hoodie, gloves, black boots, and gray sweatpants with black-blue side cargo pockets.

We’re told the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip here.

See the FBI’s wanted poster here.