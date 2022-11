Weather was no help, but Galax didn't disappoint

GALAX, Va. – It was a roundabout way to the top 1C seed for Galax this season.

The Maroon Tide dropped a key Mountain Empire game to George Wythe but finished strong to win home-field throughout.

It was a rainy night in Galax but that didn’t stop these guys from playing hard.

They certainly brought their A-game on Thursday night, shutting out Bath County 49-0.