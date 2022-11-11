National D-Day Memorial hosts Veteran’s Day Ceremony

The Veteran's Day ceremony at the Bedford D-Day Memorial moved indoor this year due to the rain, but their salute to service and sacrifice remains unchanged.

“We could have done without Hurricane Nicole, but nothing should stop us from honoring our veterans,” one speaker said.

The band played triumphantly during the ceremony.

April Cheek-Messier, President of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, spoke about the importance of Veteran’s Day.

“Today is a day to honor all men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces,” she said.

“On Veteran’s Day, each and every day, we gotta recognize the credible talent of our veterans from the time they serve and when they come out of the service,” Major General Antonio Munera, U.S. Army Cadet Command said.

There was even a special guest appearance during the ceremony, Earnest Fulcher.

“I still think on those men that were killed. I really do, but it was necessary, so we have to take the bad with the good, you know,” Fulcher said.