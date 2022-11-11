Volunteers needed for Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Red Kettle Campaign

Tonight is the official kick off of the iconic Red Kettle season, but the Salvation Army in Roanoke is in need of volunteer bell ringers.

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday was the official kick-off of the iconic red kettle season for the Salvation Army of Roanoke.

However, the organization is short of volunteer bellringers.

Tesa Price, Volunteer Special Event Coordinator for the Salvation Army of Roanoke, said they are short of volunteers, especially because of a hard flu season. In total, Price said they need around 80 to 100 bellringers.

The Red Kettle Campaign is its largest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit that solely runs off donations.

“Our kettle goal this year is $125,000 and it’s a hard goal to reach when we don’t have enough volunteers out there ringing the bell. They are really the heartbeat of the campaign. They are the ones out there with us, ringing the bell, singing Christmas songs, and thanking people for their donations,” Price said.

The kickoff is happening at Friday night’s Railyard Dawg Game at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

The Salvation Army will be dropping the puck at 7:05 p.m.

You can volunteer to ring the bell by calling Price at 540-343-5335.