Gov. Glenn Youngkin orders flags flown half staff in memory of UVA victims

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of the victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting that left three University of Virginia football players dead and two others hurt.

The order stats that flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

You can read the governor’s full order below:

I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting, their families, and the Charlottesville community.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered sunrise on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and remain at half-staff until Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at sunset.

Ordered on this, the 14th day of November 2022.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

