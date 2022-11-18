Get into the holiday spirit at opening weekend for Illuminights

There are 50,000 new lights, new displays and family activities

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – This holiday season, travel down the half-mile wooded path at Explore Park to take in the sights and sounds of Illuminights. There are 50,000 new lights, new displays and family activities you can enjoy starting this weekend.

Alex North, Communications Manager for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation says, “It is our fourth year, and we are excited to be back here in 2022. This year, we have 650,000 lights. So, 50,000 additional lights than years past.”

Organizers worked since Labor Day to get Illuminights ready for the holidays. Crews have been out three to four days a week, stringing lights and making displays.

There are plenty of new lights this year, but the biggest difference is there is a new trail route.

North says, “You will come down through the snowflake behind me, go to the right check in with your tickets and you will be able to go reverse from years past.”

Last year, more than 60,000 visitors came out to Explore Park for Illuminights.

While you are there, you can shop at the artisan craft market, roast marshmallows around the campfire and enjoy additional family activities.

Tickets are $17.50 for adults (ages 16+) and $6.50 for children (ages 3-15) when bought in advance.