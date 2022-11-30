51º

Roanoke City Public Schools announces 2023 Teacher of the Year award recipient

Adria Cintron, an 8th grade English teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, won the award

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Adria Cintron won the 2023 Teacher of the Year award at RoCi Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools has announced the recipient of their Teacher of the Year award: Adria Cintron.

RCPS officials made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

Adria Cintron is an eighth-grade teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and was filled with emotion when she won the award.

“It means everything actually because I work with amazing people every single day and to know they think that highly of me is absolutely humbling,” Cintron said.

Cintron has been teaching for 25 years and believes in making every year different because the students are all unique. Her original plan was never to be a teacher – Cintron actually studied psychology.

She and many of her colleagues were recognized during the event. Cintron was joined by Laura Hill and Kara Jennings as the other finalists for this year’s award.

