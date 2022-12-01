Hokie Sports: Virginia Tech football seniors to be honored during basketball game Sunday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Seniors on the Virginia Tech football team will be honored during this weekend’s men’s basketball game against North Carolina, according to Hokie Sports.

On Thursday, Hokie Sports announced that senior members of the football team will be recognized by head coach Brent Pry during a ceremony at halftime during this weekend’s men’s basketball game versus North Carolina.

The game will take place at 3 p.m. at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum, which is already sold out, officials said.

Hokie Sports said if you’re still looking for tickets, you can visit StubHub.