Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closed in Roanoke due to landslide

The portion between mile marker 91 and 105.8 is closed to traffic at this time

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Heads up! If you were planning to travel on the Blue Ridge Parkway anytime soon, a portion of it has been closed due to a landslide Friday morning.

As of 12:30 p.m., it is blocked from mile marker 91 to 105.8, or the Bearwallow Gap to Route 460.

An official with the Blue Ridge Parkway Association told 10 News that at this time, it’s unclear when this section will be reopened to traffic given that crews need to work to ensure that the scene is secure and safe for travel.

