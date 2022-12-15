VDOT: Watch for refreeze, slippery roadways in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education is warning drivers to be extra careful on Friday morning because of slick roadways.

Lower temperatures linger Thursday night through Friday morning from a winter weather system moving through the Commonwealth, which could cause wet roads to refreeze in areas west of Interstate 95, according to VDOT.

Your Local Weather Authority is always working for you to provide updates in our neck of the woods.

“Even if we aren’t adding new ice, some of it could stick around on the roads and not melt until Friday afternoon,” Meteorologist Marshall Downing reported.

VDOT offered the following tips for if you have to head out on the roads in icy conditions:

Damp surfaces on bridges, overpasses, and ramps are more likely to become icy,

Before you hit the road, check out road and traffic conditions at 511virginia.org , by calling 511, or viewing the 511 Virginia mobile app,

Plan to reduce speed and increase following and braking distance,

If you have questions or want to report hazardous road conditions, you can contact VDOT’s 24 hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-367-7623.

For the latest weather updates and your full forecast, click here.