How to prepare your car ahead of holiday travel

ROANOKE, Va. – Before hitting the road this holiday season, AAA has a list for you to check not once, but twice to ensure your car is ready for travel, especially with the potential for winter weather during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

First, make sure your car battery is working well. They say the cold weather can agitate old, weak batteries.

Also, make sure to have the recommended amount of air in your tires, along with a good amount of tread on them. Tread on tires helps with traction on wet or icy roads.

“Also make sure you have windshield washer fluid in your vehicle. That tends to be one that we don’t worry about that much but in the winter that can make a big difference,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, Morgan Dean.

Another recommendation is to keep an emergency kit in your car, filled with blankets, water, and kitty litter to help if you get stuck in winter weather.