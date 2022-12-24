4º

12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Give Santa and his crew a sneak peek of cookies, reindeer snacks

Scroll down to see your holiday entries!

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Christmas cookies (Pixabay, Pixabay)

ROANOKE, Va. – Santa Claus, is that you already? Christmas is almost here, and you might just be lucky enough to hear those bells jingling and jangling and as the jolly crew comes to deliver presents in the night.

All that hard work sure does make them hungry though, and don’t forget the reindeer! Give them a sneak peek of all the goodies you plan to leave behind on Christmas Eve night.

In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!

Here’s how it works

And really, how cool would it be to see YOUR photos appear online and on TV?!

