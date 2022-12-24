State police investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that left a 75-year-old woman dead Thursday in Charlotte County.

Police say the crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Road at the intersection with Hunt Club Lane.

Authorities said a 2012 Dodge Caravan was heading south on Mt. Carmel Rd. when it encountered a 2003 Lincoln Town Car heading north in the southbound lane.

The two vehicles swerved to the northbound lane and collided head-on, according to authorities.

VSP said the driver of the Dodge, Ihtishan Ashraf, 22, of Richmond, suffered minor injuries. The Dodge’s passenger, 75-year-old Catherine V. Elam of Brookneal, died at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln, Sarah M. Shaffer, 33, of Lynchburg, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Authorities said charges are pending and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.