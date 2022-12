APPOMATTOX, Va. – 47-year-old Jimmy Edwards Adams Jr. was shot in his home yesterday morning.

Deputies say they arrived to the home on Moore Drive at around 10:45 a.m.

They say despite the best efforts of the first responders Edwards succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

Upon investigation deputies arrested 22-year-old Dylan J. Mansell for voluntary manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Both Edwards and Mansell lived at this residence.