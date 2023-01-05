Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo rides into town this weekend

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo returns to the Salem Civic Center from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. This is the 55th year that the rodeo has been bringing family fun to Salem.

You can enjoy specialty acts and professional cowboys and cowgirls chasing points for a world title.

New this year is 5-time national all-around Charro and 17-time Texas Champion, Francisco Flores of San Antonio, Texas. You can watch some of his fancy roping skills on horseback with assistance from his sons.

“It’s always special coming to Salem and to think of all those who have been part of bringing the longest-running family show to the Salem Civic Center,” said Kevin DeBusk, spokesperson for the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo.

In addition, you can see Mike Wentworth, who is nominated as one of the top Rodeo Clowns of the year.

Children ages 4 to 6 and under 50 pounds can try their shot at Boot Barn Mutton Busting.

Aside from the family entertainment, spectators will enjoy high-impact rodeo action featuring professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the country.