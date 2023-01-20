Man arrested, charged after man found dead in Amherst County

Joseph Cunningham, 43, of Buckingham County was arrested and charged after a man was found dead in the George Washington National Forest. (Credit: Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a 49-year-old man was found dead in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say on Thursday, Amherst County Public Safety received a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the scene and after an extensive search, Kevin Hartless, 49, of Amherst County was found dead in a remote area of the George Washington National Forest.

Authorities say Joseph Cunningham, 43, of Buckingham County was detained at the scene and was later charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Cunningham is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond, according to authorities.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Captain Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798- 5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website. Enter tip number online, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.