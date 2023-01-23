40º

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

He said the motion is to honor those who were killed, injured in Monterey Park, California

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California.

Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the American flag.

Youngkin said flags shall be lowered immediately on Monday, Jan. 23, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags over the Capitol and at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth, according to the Office of the Governor.

