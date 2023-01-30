Win free pizza for a year at Benny’s grand-opening ceremony in Bedford this Friday

BEDFORD, Va. – Benny Soldato’s is one step closer to bringing its massive 28-inch pizzas to Bedford.

A grand-opening ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at 620 Railroad Ave, and what’s even better is that those who attend will have the chance to win free pizza for a year.

The new pizza joint will be located on the far left corner of the first level of the Six Twenty, a mixed-used commercial space that will also offer 58 apartments, an on-site gym and yoga studio and storage facilities, according to the property’s website.

Before Benny Soldato’s came to Bedford, community members would have had to travel to Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake or Lynchburg for a slice.