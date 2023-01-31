Dream of being your own boss? Sign up for the Gauntlet

Vinton – If you have an idea to start your own business, or already have a business you are looking to expand, registration is now open for the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition hosted by the Advancement Foundation in Vinton.

The Gauntlet is Virginia’s Largest Business Program and Competition and offers a proven formula to develop business knowledge, by pairing entrepreneurs with mentors, and opening up numerous resources for new and expanding businesses.

Anyone in the surrounding Roanoke and Southwest Region can participate in the classes and decide to compete for over $300,000 cash and prizes.

Virtual classes begin on February 7. The Gauntlet provides a 10-week program that helps entrepreneurs create a business plan. Finalists in the program will be decided based on those business plans and will pitch their idea in front of a panel of judges.

Gauntlet has served over 800 entrepreneurs, developed a mentor network of over 250 professionals and industry experts, and awarded over $7 million in resources including grants, cash, and in-kind prizes.

Applications are now open online for this year’s competition. For more information, interested entrepreneurs, mentors, sponsors, and community leaders can visit here.