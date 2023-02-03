Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.

As of 2:55 p.m., State Police said all lanes are blocked.

Authorities have asked drivers to avoid travel in downtown and to use patience when traveling in the area.

As of 3:40 p.m., there is no ETA on when the crashes will be cleared.

Stick with this breaking news story as more information becomes available.