62º

LIVE

Local News

VMI opens activity center for cadets

We’re told it’s the first cadet-only space with a TV

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: VMI, Lexington
There's a new place for VMI Cadets to hang out on Post.

LEXINGTON, Va. – There is a new space for VMI cadets to hang out on Post.

The military institute held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for an activity center in Crozet Hall dubbed “The Arsenal.”

We’re told this is the first cadet-only space with a TV. It also has other amenities like couches, a bar, and a grill.

“I think it’s a great thing to have. Obviously, VMI is not like other colleges, we have a lot of additional stresses here with cadet life, ROTC, figuring out what we want to do afterward. I just think having this will honestly benefit everybody,” Reece Demory said.

Planning for the center started back in 2021.

Cadets will have their first official event on Super Bowl Sunday.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email