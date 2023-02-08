VMI opens activity center for cadets

There's a new place for VMI Cadets to hang out on Post.

LEXINGTON, Va. – There is a new space for VMI cadets to hang out on Post.

The military institute held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for an activity center in Crozet Hall dubbed “The Arsenal.”

We’re told this is the first cadet-only space with a TV. It also has other amenities like couches, a bar, and a grill.

“I think it’s a great thing to have. Obviously, VMI is not like other colleges, we have a lot of additional stresses here with cadet life, ROTC, figuring out what we want to do afterward. I just think having this will honestly benefit everybody,” Reece Demory said.

Planning for the center started back in 2021.

Cadets will have their first official event on Super Bowl Sunday.