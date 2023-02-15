22-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Martinsville shooting

Warrants have been issued on Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22, of Martinsville, VA for, first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony, deputies say.

A 22-year-old man is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a deadly Martinsville shooting that happened Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:50 p.m., deputies were called to Northview Garden Apartments on Stultz Road after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Deshawn Marquis Ross, of Bassett, inside an apartment with critical injuries from the incident. He received treatment from the Henry County Public Safety EMS, but unfortunately, he did not make it, according to authorities.

After further investigation, deputies determined that prior to the shooting, an argument broke out between Ross and 22-year-old Jahari Keontae Pritchett, of Martinsville. At some point, Pritchett pulled out a gun and shot Ross before running away from the scene, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has issued a warrant for Pritchett for the following charges:

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony

Anyone having information regarding this homicide or the whereabouts of Jahari Keontae Pritchett is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

One man has died after a shooting at the Northview Gardens Homes in Martinsville, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the 911 call came in around 6:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene, they found one man dead.

Authorities said they believe the man got into an argument with someone at the homes when he was shot.

No suspect has been arrested yet, according to the Henry County Sheriff. Suspect information has not yet been released.

As of 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the scene was still active, but they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

