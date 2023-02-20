Bland County schools to dismiss at 1 p.m. as search for suspect continues

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Bland County schools will dismiss Monday at 1 p.m. as police continue to search the Wilderness Road area for a suspect.

School officials say buses 3, 9, 24 and 28 will only be allowed to drop off students if a parent/guardian is present at the child’s drop-off location. If not, the student will be taken back to Bland Elementary School for pick-up.

The parent-teacher conferences that are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. will continue as usual.

ORIGINAL STORY

Bland Elementary and Bland County High Schools are on a modified lockdown amid a search for a suspect unrelated to either school.

Officials say the man fled from officers after a motor vehicle crash in the Wilderness Road area about 1.5 miles from the interstate. Deputies did not provide a full description of the suspect.

The information the sheriff’s office provided is limited, but we have reached out to learn more.

