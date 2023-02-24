Virginia Tech welcomes new therapy dog, Epcot

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Meet Epcot, Virginia Tech’s newest therapy dog. Like the Disney World park, we’ve learned this pup is a lot of fun.

Epcot is a loveable black lab that’s almost two years old, officials said in an Instagram video, which you can watch below.

We’re told the pup works full-time in the counseling center on the VT campus to offer support for students and the community.

Epcot, like other Virginia Tech therapy dogs, will have office hours each week so students and the community can come to give him a visit ... and plenty of pets, too.

The school hopes this makes students, and the other dogs, feel a little better. If you want to see how the Hokie Nation is loving Epcot so far, you can watch Virginia Tech’s video below.