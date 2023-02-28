WWII veteran visits Lord Botetourt High School

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A World War II veteran made a special appearance at Lord Botetourt High School on Tuesday.

He’s not new to the area. 97-year-old Marion Noel was born in Botetourt County.

Noel listened to high school students give a history presentation on the war and then answered students’ questions during a Q&A.

During the war, he was a member of the Navy. His ship was a part of Iwo Jima, a pivotal battle in the war.

“Only did we know the night before that we were going,” Noel said. “We had a meeting to tell us that we was going to make an invasion of Iwo Jima.”

Botetourt County students and staff said they were thrilled to have Noel at the school to share his firsthand account of history.