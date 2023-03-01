Part of Lynchburg’s Oakley Avenue closed as crews work to repair water main break

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Drivers are asked to avoid Oakley Avenue at Memorial Avenue headed toward Lakeside Drive due to a water main break, according to the Department of Water Resources.

Officials say residents living in this area could also experience water pressure or service interruptions during the repairs.

“We appreciate your patience during this time,” authorities with the Department of Water Resources said.

For more information, please contact the department at 434-455-4250.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more