Registration opens for Saint Francis Service Dogs ‘Barks ‘n Rec’ fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. – Here’s a chance to do what you love for a good cause.

Registration is now open for Saint Francis Service Dogs third annual fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec.”

It’s a fundraiser where you can sign-up online and pledge to do any activity you’d like during the week of April 17 to April 23.

Some ideas include hiking, reading or swimming, with or without your four-legged friend.

Anyone can participate no matter age, location and ability.

Registration can be completed online and costs $25.

“The purpose of this event is to raise money to support our mission which is to help children and adults with disabilities live more independent lives by a partnership with a service dog,” said Executive Director Cabell Youell.

The organization is hoping to raise $65,000 during this year’s event.