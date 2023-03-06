69º

Radford City Police Department asks for community input ahead of assessment

Officials say the agency is trying to meet national accreditation standards

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford City Police Department is trying to meet national law enforcement accreditation standards and is asking for the community’s help.

Officials said the department is going through an assessment with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in May and June of this year.

We’re told the CALEA will review the entire agency, and community feedback is a crucial part of the review.

In order for your voice to be heard, CALEA created an online portal for input on the department’s performance, according to officials.

To access the portal, click here.

