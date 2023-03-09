LPD: Parent of young boy found wandering alone identified

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

The Lynchburg Police Department said they have found a parent of the boy found earlier Thursday afternoon alone.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officers are searching for the caretaker of a young boy after he was found alone in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., LPD said they got a call about a small boy running into the roadway alone in the area of Euclid Avenue and Park Avenue.

Police say the boy, who is around 3 years old, is wearing a dark hoodie and blue pants. We’re told he is safe and unharmed.

LPD is continuing to search for the boy’s caretaker, and anyone who can identify the child is asked to contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at 434-847-1602.