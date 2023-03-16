God’s Pit Crew honors Kentucky tornado survivor

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is a Danville-based non-profit known for helping lift people up after disaster strikes.

This year, during the organization’s annual benefit banquet, they’re recognizing Autumn Hardin, a mother of two who they helped after her world was turned upside down by a Kentucky tornado in December 2021.

“I could feel the house start moving on the foundation,” said Hardin.

Hardin’s home was destroyed by the tornado, which also claimed the life of her husband.

Hardin herself spent 17 days in the hospital. After being discharged, Hardin was approached by God’s Pit Crew who had heard her story.

They told her they wanted to build the family a brand new home and furnish it absolutely free.

“It’s amazing that they can come in and do this for people who they don’t know but it’s people that they feel God has led them to help,” said Hardin.

Hardin received the keys to her brand-new home in May.

This week, she’s in Danville to share her story during God’s Pit Crew’s annual benefit banquet.

“It’s a chance to do a few things, to love on and honor the people who help us,” said God’s Pit Crew spokesperson Suzanne Boase Honeycutt.

The banquet is their biggest fundraiser of the year, and there is still time this weekend to join.

“This year, we have a couple of tables left. So if someone is watching this story right now and says, ‘I may want to come,’” said Boase Honeycutt.

Their goal is to raise money so they can continue serving people like the Hardin family.

“You can see that they are helping others and even though a family has lost all their possessions or their home or whatever, they come in and are able to rebuild and get them started again so they can start fresh,” said Hardin.

Learn more about God’s Pit Crew and how to support their cause on their website.